Around the NFL

Aaron Jones (calf) officially out for Packers vs. Texans

Published: Oct 25, 2020 at 11:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers will battle the Houston Texans without ﻿Aaron Jones﻿.

The star running back is officially out for today's game due to a calf strain.

Jones was listed as questionable and traveled to Houston with the team. As usual, however, the Green Bay medical staff erred on the side of caution.

Missing Jones is a big blow to the Packers offense. The running back is a do-it-all weapon who can bowl over defenders between the tackles, sprint away from defensive backs in the open field, catch passes downfield and act as ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' top release valve.

In five games this season, Jones generated 389 yards and five TDs on 75 carries and added 18 catches for 161 yards and two more scores. After beginning his career with injury issues, Sunday marks the first game Jones will miss since 2018.

With the top running back out, expect Jamaal Williams to see a bulk of the workload. Williams is a better pass-catcher than a runner, however, so second-round pick A.J. Dillon could see his first significant workload as an early-down runner. 

Complete list of Packers inactives: QB Jordan Love, CB Kevin King, S Darnell Savage, RB Tyler Ervin, RB Aaron Jones, T David Bakhtiari, DL Tyler Lancaster.

Texans inactives: WR Keke Coutee, CB John Reid, LB Peter Kalambayi, T Charlie Heck, TE Jordon Akins.

