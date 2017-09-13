Around the NFL

Aaron Donald 'fast and fresh' in return to practice

Published: Sep 13, 2017 at 12:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Rams are ripping the training wheels off Aaron Donald.

After ending his holdout over the weekend, the All-Pro defensive tackle was back at practice on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's tilt with the Washington Redskins.

Coach Sean McVay told reporters after the session that Donald, the club's unquestioned defensive centerpiece, looked "fast and fresh" in practice, per the team's official website.

McVay said he anticipates Donald suiting up against Washington, adding that if the behemoth plays, he will start the game -- with or without a new deal.

"The way I chose to handle it is the way I chose to handle it," Donald said of his decision to hold out. "And I'm here now."

We fully expect Donald to play, giving defensive coordinator Wade Phillips a titanic Christmas gift three months early.

The Rams' defense was opportunistic and chaos-causing against the Colts last Sunday and now will face a Redskins attack that looked disorganized in their Week 1 loss to the Eagles.

As Washington's former offensive play-caller, McVay knows his former team -- and their quarterback, Kirk Cousins -- as well as anyone in the NFL.

That knowledge is doubly dangerous with Donald back in the mix as one of the league's premier, game-plan-wrecking whirlwinds.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

