Aaron Donald ends holdout, reports to Rams

Aaron Donald's holdout is over.

The Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman showed up the team's facility Saturday afternoon after a preseason-long absence. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Donald took and passed his physical, per a source informed.

Donald will not play in Sunday's test against the Indianapolis Colts, but has been working out on the east coast and "could be up to speed soon", as Rapoport reported. Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Donald "won't be a part of this [week's] game."

