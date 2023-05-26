AAPI Sports and Culture Symposium: NFL official Lo van Pham wants to 'give hope to other Asian kids'

What he first considered a hobby soon turned into more. Van Pham went on to officiate in other sports as well, describing it as a civic duty of his. He rose through the officiating ranks, eventually partaking in the highly competitive high school football scene in Texas.

And he was met along the way with responses that were far from welcoming.

"In every sport I officiated, I got that double-take," van Pham explained to me. "They don't see any Asian officials, let alone play sports. It was rare, especially where I grew up. So, yeah, I'm sure people questioned it, and I'd get those looks you'd recognize just walking down the hallway.

"It was a challenge because as I started to become more passionate about it and more and more involved in it, going to different clinics and then to college, it was always like I had to prove myself. Like once I got to a certain level, I had to prove myself. I always wanted to get to a certain place not because they say we don't have any Asian guys in this office or on this roster -- I always wanted to get there by merit."

Van Pham reached the college level, beginning in Division II, then landing in a few Division I conferences, including the Mountain West and the Big 12 in 2015. Then, around this time last year, van Pham received the news that he'd been hired into the NFL as a side judge for referee Clete Blakeman's officiating crew.

"I want to use my position now, hopefully, to give hope to other Asian kids out there, whether it be football, basketball or any other sport they have a passion for," van Pham told me. "To let them know it's possible. It can happen. It happened to me, and it can happen to you."

Van Pham made his NFL debut under the bright lights of Monday Night Football during Week 1 of the 2022 season. Not bad for someone who described their officiating career as an "accident."

"It still feels surreal," van Pham said. "The work has started since last year, and I'm looking to get better, because I see it as a challenge. I look forward to it, and I feel so blessed to be in that position of being the first Asian American to represent myself, my family and my ethnicity."

At the end of the day, van Pham attributes his success to his dedication and work ethic, traits instilled in him by his father, Tu van Pham, whose courageous decision decades ago taught Lo never to settle for less, and to strive to improve, no matter the situation. That's also the message Lo hopes to pass on in the years to come, now that he's been blessed with a chance to be the example.