NFL announces hiring of 10 new on-field officials for 2022 season

Among the new hires are several notable names including the third woman ever to become an on-field official, the first Asian-American to officiate in the NFL, the son of a longtime referee, and a former NFL player.

Robin DeLorenzo becomes the third woman on the NFL's roster of on-field game officials, joining Sarah Thomas and Maia Chaka.

Tra Boger is the son of longtime NFL referee Jerome Boger, and they are set to become the league's only father-son combination on the officiating roster for the 2022 season.

Lo van Pham, an immigrant from Vietnam, becomes the first Asian-American to officiate in the NFL. He was born in Vietnam and lived in the Philippines before moving to the United States at the age of seven.

Mike Morton becomes the third former player on the NFL's 2022 roster of officials, joining Nate Jones and Terry Killens. A fourth-round draft pick by the Raiders in 1995, Morton played linebacker for Oakland for four seasons before stops in St. Louis (1999), Green Bay (2000), and Indianapolis (2001). He totaled 103 games over the course of his seven-year career.

Championing the effort for diversity, equity and inclusion, NFL operations announced 2022 class includes four Black males, one Asian-American, one White female, and four White males.

The crop of new hires come after the retirement of eight NFL officials following the 2021 season, including 27-year veteran and longtime referee Tony Corrente. The league had previously announced the promotion of Tra Blake to succeed Corrente as referee.

In addition to the 10 new on-field hires, the league announced the promotion of four new replay officials and the hiring of five new replay assistants.

Randy Campbell, Denise Crudup, Bob Hubbell and Artenzia Young-Seigler have been promoted to become the league's newest replay officials. All four worked as replay assistants upon their promotions. Crudup and Young-Seigler become the first female African-American replay officials in league history.