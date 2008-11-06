A look at what's ahead in Week 10
Published: Nov 06, 2008 at 04:45 PM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said punter Matt Araiza, who on Thursday was accused in a lawsuit of taking part in the gang rape of a minor during an off-campus party at San Diego State University in 2021, would return home with the team and declined to go into whether he believed Araiza would remain with the team past Tuesday's final roster cuts.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!