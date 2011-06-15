A letter from the Commissioner

For the National Football League, the game of football is about more than making plays on the field. It is about making them off the field as well. Our commitment to fans and the communities that support us does not end when the final seconds tick off the game clock.
The NFL's commitment to public service is strong and has grown over the decades. It is reflected in many ways.
The NFL Foundation, a non-profit organization representing the 32 NFL teams, focuses on improving the health and safety of sports, youth football and the broader community. In 2014, the NFL Foundation committed $45 million to USA Football to support health and safety efforts through Heads Up Football, youth and high school football programs and community health initiatives.
During the season, many players spend their day off working in communities, a tradition known as "NFL Tuesdays." Players volunteer each week at local schools, shelters, and hospitals, helping out in ways large and small.
The NFL also springs to action in times of crisis, working with the American Red Cross to raise money and to promote healing and rebuilding after national disasters like Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy.
In recent years, the NFL has focused on supporting three main causes: fighting childhood obesity through NFL PLAY 60, battling breast cancer with A Crucial Catch and showing appreciation for our military with the Salute to Service campaign.
The NFL has always been about football and community. We hope that you will join the NFL, our teams, and players in reaching out and strengthening our communities. We appreciate your support.
-- Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner