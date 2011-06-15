A letter from the Commissioner

Published: Jun 15, 2011 at 06:56 AM

For the National Football League, the game of football is about more than making plays on the field. It is about making them off the field as well. Our commitment to fans and the communities that support us does not end when the final seconds tick off the game clock.

The NFL's commitment to public service is strong and has grown over the decades. It is reflected in many ways.

The NFL Foundation, a non-profit organization representing the 32 NFL teams, focuses on improving the health and safety of sports, youth football and the broader community. In 2014, the NFL Foundation committed $45 million to USA Football to support health and safety efforts through Heads Up Football, youth and high school football programs and community health initiatives.

During the season, many players spend their day off working in communities, a tradition known as "NFL Tuesdays." Players volunteer each week at local schools, shelters, and hospitals, helping out in ways large and small.

The NFL also springs to action in times of crisis, working with the American Red Cross to raise money and to promote healing and rebuilding after national disasters like Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy.

In recent years, the NFL has focused on supporting three main causes: fighting childhood obesity through NFL PLAY 60, battling breast cancer with A Crucial Catch and showing appreciation for our military with the Salute to Service campaign.

The NFL has always been about football and community. We hope that you will join the NFL, our teams, and players in reaching out and strengthening our communities. We appreciate your support.

-- Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh: Playoff berth won't impact when Lamar Jackson returns

The Ravens have booked their ticket to the postseason, and the next step is getting their starting quarterback back on the field. But head coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that the timeline for when Lamar Jackson could return is still to be determined.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Colts game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Indianapolis Colts on "Monday Night Football."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Saturday's Week 16 action.

news

Ravens return to playoffs after one-year hiatus with win over Falcons, Patriots' loss to Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens are back in the playoffs. Baltimore's win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday and a heaping of helpful outcomes throughout the AFC have clinched a postseason berth for the Ravens following a one-season hiatus.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE