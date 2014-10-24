Around the NFL

A.J. Green (toe) doubtful for Bengals on Sunday

Published: Oct 24, 2014 at 07:21 AM

We saw the Bengals succeed, then subsequently fail to build an offense in the absence of A.J. Green, whose toe injury has kept him out each of the last two weeks.

It appears Sunday will be the tie breaker for offensive coordinator Hue Jackson.

According to the Bengals' official website, Green did not practice Friday and was listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

In three of the four games he's played this year, Green has had at least 80 yards receiving and still averages more than 18 yards per reception.

Without him, the onus will again fall on Mohamed Sanu, who appeared to be hitting his stride two weeks ago in a 37-37 tie against Carolina.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 8 game, and breaks down the Broncos' win over the Chargers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers acquire WR Laviska Shenault from Jaguars in trade

Laviska Shenault Jr. is receiving a change of scenery in his third NFL season. The Jaguars traded Shenault to the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

news

Lions releasing LB Jarrad Davis, 'Hard Knocks' favorite WR Kalil Pimpleton

Linebacker Jarrad Davis is being released by the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. This move ends the former first-round pick's second stint in Detroit. Joining Davis in being cut by the Lions Monday was 'Hard Knocks' favorite WR Kalil Pimpleton, who had been signed by Detroit as a UDFA.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers finalizing restructured contract to keep QB in San Francisco

In a surprising twist, Jimmy Garoppolo's time in San Francisco is not over. Garoppolo will remain with the 49ers as an experienced backup to Trey Lance, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

news

Dolphins release veteran RB Sony Michel

Sony Michel, a former Patriots first-rounder who signed with the Dolphins in May as a free agent, was cut on Monday, the team announced.

news

Steelers RB Najee Harris sustained Lisfranc injury in camp, but remains on track to start Week 1

After making his 2022 preseason debut this weekend, RB Najee Harris said that he'd been dealing with a Lisfranc sprain in his foot that he reportedly suffered on Day 1 of training camp. Nevertheless, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Harris remains on track to start Week 1 at the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets WR Denzel Mims shines in preseason finale after trade request: 'I'm hungry'

After making a trade request last week, New York Jets receiver Denzel Mims went out and scored the first touchdown of his career -- preseason or regular season -- against the New York Giants.

news

Giants' Brian Daboll on WR Kenny Golladay: 'He's competed...he's done what we've asked him to do'

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay has struggled throughout the preseason, but head coach Brian Daboll has still been complimentary of the big-contract WR's competition level.

news

Head coach Mike Tomlin will name Steelers' starting quarterback 'at our leisure'

Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been the leader in the clubhouse all along for the starting QB job and did nothing to lose that standing Sunday, but head coach Mike Tomlin still intends to wait to name a starter.

news

Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 10-1: Tom Brady No. 1 one more time

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Which 10 players make up Nos. 10-1?

news

Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 20-11: Micah Parsons debuts at No. 16; Bills QB Josh Allen at No. 13

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Which 10 players make up Nos. 20-11?

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The final week of preseason play concluded on Sunday with a pair of games. Here's What We Learned.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE