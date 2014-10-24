A.J. Green (toe) doubtful for Bengals on Sunday

We saw the Bengals succeed, then subsequently fail to build an offense in the absence of A.J. Green, whose toe injury has kept him out each of the last two weeks.
According to the Bengals' official website, Green did not practice Friday and was listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
In three of the four games he's played this year, Green has had at least 80 yards receiving and still averages more than 18 yards per reception.
Without him, the onus will again fall on Mohamed Sanu, who appeared to be hitting his stride two weeks ago in a 37-37 tie against Carolina.
