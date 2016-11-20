Around the NFL

A.J. Green suffers tear in hamstring in Bengals' loss

Published: Nov 20, 2016 at 09:19 AM

The Bengals' already fleeting playoff hopes sustained a significant blow Sunday.

Following a 16-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported wide receiver A.J. Green sustained a tear in his hamstring, with the simple prognosis being "not good."

Green was carted off the field following an incomplete pass in the first quarter. Green will undergo an MRI early this week for more clarity on the injury, but Rapoport adds the fear is the injury will cause Green to miss the remainder of the season. He did not log a catch before exiting the field.

Coach Marvin Lewis said after the game that he had no additional details on the injury -- only its location. A reporter for the team's official site echoed Rapoport's report.

"I don't know when he can come back, but he has a hamstring injury," Lewis told reporters.

Green, and the resurgent Tyler Eifert, made up such a monumental part of the struggling Bengals' offense. Green came into Sunday second only to Falcons wideout Julio Jones in receiving yards, with 964. Green also had four touchdown and 15 catches of 20 yards or more.

The news will hurt for Green, who was staring down a spectacular individual finish to his 2016 season. He has not missed a game since the 2014 season and has played in at least 13 games in each of his five previous NFL seasons. The Bengals will obviously be cautious with their star receiver given the grim outlook medically, and on the season.

Now 3-6-1, Cincinnati is a distant 13th in the current AFC playoff picture. And things certainly didn't get much brighter when Rapoport later reported that running back Giovani Bernard tore his ACL in the game as well.

While theoretically still in striking distance of the 5-5 Ravens and 5-5 Steelers, the loss of such significant firepower paints a dark picture down the stretch. The Bengals have two more games against Baltimore and one more game against Pittsburgh this season. They travel to M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones expects Dak Prescott 'to be with us a long time,' open to extension during season

The Cowboys had a busy summer in terms of contract extensions, but one player who is up for a new deal is quarterback Dak Prescott. Owner Jerry Jones discussed Prescott's future during a radio interview on Tuesday.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce hyperextends knee during practice; status TBD for kickoff game vs. Lions

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce suffered a hyperextended knee during Tuesday's practice, head coach Andy Reid told reporters.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Mike Tomlin: Steelers preparing to face 49ers star Nick Bosa in Week 1

﻿Nick Bosa﻿'s contract situation hovers over the Bay Area like a dense smog unwilling to dissipate as the start of the 2023 season fast approaches. In Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin is preparing for the 49ers star to show up.
news

Broncos know key to Week 1 win over Raiders is slowing Josh Jacobs: 'A pretty tough task'

The Sean Payton era commences this week in Denver with a familiar goal for the Broncos: Slow ﻿Josh Jacobs﻿. The Raiders are 7-0 in games Jacobs plays against Denver.
news

Derwin James: Chargers' defense 'a bunch of grown men coming together' to finally improve in 2023

The Chargers have been waiting for the defense to turn the corner for years, particularly struggling the past two seasons under coach Brandon Staley. Derwin James sees a defense that will finally put it together.
news

Tom Brady sees 'invigorated' Aaron Rodgers after trade to Jets: 'I think he's gonna have a great year'

Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, retired quarterback Tom Brady says he sees an "invigorated" Aaron Rodgers after the trade to the New York Jets this past offseason.
news

Colts to employ RB by committee in Jonathan Taylor's absence: 'Whoever's got the hot hand, let 'em ride a little bit'

With Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor on the physically unable to perform list, the Indianapolis Colts are preparing to employ a RB committee to start the season.
news

CB D.J. Reed sets high bar for Jets defense: 'I think we can be historical'

Jets cornerback D.J. Reed set the bar high for New York's defense on Monday, saying he believes the unit can be historical in 2023.
news

Brian Burns' status for Panthers' opener uncertain amid contract dispute

Brian Burns missed his second consecutive practice on Monday amid a contract dispute. Could the Carolina Panthers' star pass rusher miss Week 1?
news

Robert Saleh: Jets 'gonna be smart' with reps for RBs Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook in Week 1 vs. Bills

The New York Jets will have their full complement of running backs to open the 2023 campaign. Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that ﻿Breece Hall﻿ and ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ will suit up against the Buffalo Bills in prime time.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.