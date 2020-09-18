A.J. Green struggles in Bengals' loss to Browns

Sometimes the end comes like a speeding road roller traveling at 120 mph, flattening everything in its path.

Is A.J. Green's career staring directly at this steamroller?

The star receiver struggled mightily in Thursday night's 35-30 loss to the Cleveland Browns. It wasn't for lack of effort from rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, who targeted Green a team-high 13 times.

Green caught three of those 13 targets for a measly 29 yards. Per NFL Research, he became one of three receivers with 13-plus targets and fewer than 30 receiving yards in the last 10 years --- Indianapolis' Reggie Wayne in Week 3, 2011 and Carolina's Rashad Greene in Week 1, 2015.

Burrow shouldered blame for some of those struggled connections.

"They started playing more two-high," Burrow said of the Browns, via The Athletic. "He was playing well at the beginning of the game. I missed some throws to A.J. again. I am just going to have to fix that. I can't keep missing throws to A.J. when he gets open like he does."

The rookie is being kind to the venerable veteran receiver.

The ugly truth is that Green wasn't open much. Burrow kept giving him chances, however. The receiver seemed to be fighting the ball at nearly every point. Green missed several catches he'd have made look routine in the past. He seems to be taking odd routes and getting too close to the sideline at certain times, and his timing with Burrow is clearly off.

Green averaged 2.2 yards per target, with a 23.1 catch percentage. His catch percent above expectation, per NextGen Stats, was -14.8 percent (in this case, we'd call it well below expectation). Burrow earned a 39.6 passer rating targeting Green, and threw into a tight window on 30.8 percent of targets to the wideout. Green averaged 1.6 yards of separation Thursday night. He earned 3-plus yards of separation (what NGS declares as "open" throws) 15.4 percent of the time. He was wide open (5-plus yards of separation) zero times in 42 routes.