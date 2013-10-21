A.J. Green helps Cincinnati Bengals build on division lead

The showdown at Ford Field featured two teams entering Week 7 in first place in their respective divisions, and would be highlighted by arguably the two best receivers in the game: Green and Calvin Johnson. Each receiver made monumental plays (Johnson finished with 155 yards receiving and two touchdowns), but Green's 82-yard score set the tone for a big day for the big-play receivers on the Bengals' first possession. The 82-yard touchdown reception was the longest of Green's career. He's also now just three touchdowns short of Isaac Curtis' team record for most receiving touchdowns through the first three NFL seasons (Curtis has 26, while Green is at 23).