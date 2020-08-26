A.J. Green back on practice field for Bengals

A.J. Green is back on the practice field for the first time since injuring his hamstring early last week.
The star receiver was in shoulder pads, wearing a sleeve on his left leg, and was taking reps in position drills early in practice, per Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Getting Green back on the practice field 18 days before the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers is a boon to the Bengals offense, led by No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.
Green missed all of last season due to a foot injury. The seven-time Pro Bowler has played in just nine games the past two seasons due to injury.
When Green suffered the hamstring tweak last week, the Bengals planned to be cautious with the veteran. Getting him back on the practice field this week indicates they're confident the soft-tissue injury won't linger.
Green could be looking at a fountain-of-youth type season with Burrow under center. Green started his career with five-straight 1,000-plus yard seasons before a 2016 injury cut short the streak. In this offense, he could get back on that century-mark track as he plays on the franchise tag, in what could possibly be his final year in Cincy.