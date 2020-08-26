A.J. Green back on practice field for Bengals

Getting Green back on the practice field 18 days before the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers is a boon to the Bengals offense, led by No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.

Green missed all of last season due to a foot injury. The seven-time Pro Bowler has played in just nine games the past two seasons due to injury.

When Green suffered the hamstring tweak last week, the Bengals planned to be cautious with the veteran. Getting him back on the practice field this week indicates they're confident the soft-tissue injury won't linger.