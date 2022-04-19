Around the NFL

A.J. Green admits chemistry with Kyler Murray wasn't great in 2021: 'A lot of room (for growth)'

Published: Apr 19, 2022 at 08:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A.J. Green didn't have the season he envisioned in his first year in Arizona, so he re-upped for another go in the desert.

Upon signing his new one-year deal with the Cardinals, Green said he knows his chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray needs work.

"There is a lot of room (for growth)," Green said via the team's official website. "For me, it's communicating with him what I see, and what he wants me to do and how he wants me to run this (particular) route. I think last year there was a lacking on my part. I didn't really communicate with him about stuff like that because I didn't want to put a lot of stuff on his plate.

"For me, it's being more in his face, talking together. 'A.J. you need to do this better,' and I'll be like, 'OK, I've got to do this better.' Don't be hesitant when it comes to my play. 'A.J., you need to pick this up.' The second year is going to be big for that."

No play epitomized the chemistry struggles than the miscommunication between Green and Murray that ended the Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers, when the receiver wasn't ready for the end-zone back shoulder, leading to the Cards' first defeat of the season.

With Murray in a contract dispute with the team and not planning to play under his rookie deal, it's questionable when Green and the QB will be able to work on those chemistry issues this offseason.

On an episode of the "Big Red Rage" set to air Thursday on Arizona Sports 98.7, Green said it was "fair" to question whether he and Murray were on the same page.

"That's fair," Green said. "That is 100 percent fair. I felt the same way. That's where I have to be accountable. I need to go to him and tell him what I see and (him tell me) what he needs me to do better. I can take it. 'A.J., run the route at this depth. You need to do this.' I'm no bigger than the team. I need him to communicate with me, and I'll do the same."

With Christian Kirk leaving for Jacksonville in free agency, the 33-year-old Green should have more opportunities to build that chemistry in Year 2 in Arizona.

