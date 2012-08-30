A guide to NFL.com's fantasy football game

Incorporating both League Power Rankings and a Watch List really bring the fantasy experience to the next level. League Power Rankings allow for you to really see how your team stacks up against other users in your league. Our Breakdown rankings show you how your team faired against each team in your league for each week. The Coach rankings compare your starting lineup versus your team's ideal lineup for any given week and see how many points were left on your bench. The True rankings take into account each ranking and assign you an overall rank. The Watch List allows you to essentially create a scout team. You can monitor players to see how they playing before adding them to your roster as a Free Agent or making a trade offer to the current owner of this budding star.