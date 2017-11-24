A blueprint for the QB-needy; Saints making most of Drew Brees

This brings me to how Payton's retooling of the offense could play a role in retaining the veteran's services going forward. While the free-agent quarterback market could drive up Brees' compensation into the $30 million range when his deal expires at the end of the season, Payton certainly knows his quarterback's limitations and the work the team has done to elevate his play. He can't allow the Saints to severely overpay for a veteran quarterback who is being lifted up by a supporting cast that perfectly complements his game. Sure, you want to bring him back due to his high football IQ, leadership skills and competitive demeanor, but you know that he can no longer get Ws simply on the strength of his right arm alone. If Brees is willing to take a below-market deal, ala Tom Brady in New England, to allow the Saints to keep the support staff in place, Payton and Co. can continue to show the rest of the league how to win with a franchise quarterback that lost a bit of his A-game.