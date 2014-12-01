58 cent Lombardi sweater sells for $43,020

It's like an episode straight-out of "Pawn Stars." Sean and Rikki McEvoy of Knoxville, Tenn., bought a sweater last year at a North Carolina Goodwill store for 58 cents just sold it at auction for $43,020. No, it's not a sweater made from the golden straw of Rumpelstiltskin, but it is one once worn by the golden coach of the NFL: Vince Lombardi.

The West Point sweater had Lombardi's name written on the nametag, and was donated to Goodwill by Ann Wannamaker, whose late husband Bill Wannamaker coached Lombardi at Army. The sweater sold through Heritage Auctions in Dallas.

Lesson to be learned: Start rummaging through your couch for some loose change.

