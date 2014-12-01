58 cent Lombardi sweater sells for $43,020

It's like an episode straight-out of "Pawn Stars." Sean and Rikki McEvoy of Knoxville, Tenn., bought a sweater last year at a North Carolina Goodwill store for 58 cents just sold it at auction for $43,020. No, it's not a sweater made from the golden straw of Rumpelstiltskin, but it is one once worn by the golden coach of the NFL: Vince Lombardi.