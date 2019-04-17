5 things for UK fans to watch in the 2019 NFL Draft

While Eli is not expected to move on from the Giants, that situation could change if New York wants to clear the decks for a young passer they select in Nashville on Thursday night. Two names to watch out for this weekend are Josh Rosen, who was Arizona's first-round choice last year, and Derek Carr, who could be deemed surplus to requirements if the Raiders go with a new passer. If either of those two hit the open market, look for the likes of Miami, Denver and Washington to be interested in acquiring their services.