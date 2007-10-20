49ers waive Navies, pick up Keasey

Published: Oct 20, 2007 at 11:27 AM

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco 49ers waived linebacker Hannibal Navies on Saturday and signed fullback Zak Keasey from the practice squad to the active roster before their game against the New York Giants.

Navies, a ninth-year pro with his fourth NFL team, started the 49ers' last two games after Manny Lawson was lost for the season with a knee injury. He has nine tackles, one sack and one forced fumble this season.

But Navies was doubtful for San Francisco's visit to New York on Sunday because of a knee injury. The 49ers waived him to clear a roster spot for Keasey, a special-teams contributor who spent two games on the active roster last month before returning to the practice squad.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

