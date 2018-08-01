49ers use Richard Sherman torching as coaching point

"Everybody saw the clip of Marquise and Richard in 1-on-1s and [Shanahan] used that as a coaching point," Juszczyk said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. "He didn't get up there and bash on Sherman like, 'We paid you this much and you come out here and give us that?' It was nothing like that. He actually complimented him because it was his very first rep in 1-on-1s since he's been injured. and he didn't hesitate. He was extremely aggressive on the line of scrimmage and, yeah, he got beat deep, but that's what 1-on-1s are for."