49ers unveil first alternate uniform in team history

The San Francisco 49ers unveiled their first alternate uniform in franchise history on Thursday night, a black-and-red combination that will supplement their classic red, gold and white look.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports the alternate unis can be worn for a maximum of two games this season, according to NFL rules.
"I think the fans are going to be excited when they see our new look," said 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman. "I think the fans are going to understand we mean business. All I can say is we won't have to worry about how we look, because we'll know we look good."
Want another wildly generic quote from a noted team leader? You're in luck!
"I love the jerseys. I think it's a fresh look," quarterback Colin Kaepernick in a statement. "This is the first time we've had a black jersey in our team's history and it's something that the fans are going to be excited about."
Indeed. This is the first uniform change by the Niners since 2009, when they introduced gray facemasks and returned to the red color scheme from the Montana glory days of the 80s. That move was for purists. The latest change is for progressives.
