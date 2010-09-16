49ers to retire Rice's No. 80 during Monday's home opener

Published: Sep 16, 2010 at 09:23 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers will retire new Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's No. 80 jersey during their home opener Monday night against the Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints.

Rice will be honored during halftime. He also will be inducted Saturday into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ersHall of Fame for his outstanding achievements and contributions to the organization.

Rice will serve as an honorary team captain before Monday's game, when he will be formally presented with his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring from hall executive director Steve Perry.

Rice holds virtually every significant receiving mark, including most career receptions (1,549), yards receiving (22,895), total touchdowns (208) and combined net yards (23,546) in his career with San Francisco, Oakland and Seattle.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips arrested for DWI

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested and charged with driving while impaired Friday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
news

NFL concludes Bengals were compliant with injury report policy in regard to QB Joe Burrow's wrist injury

The NFL has found the Cincinnati Bengals fully compliant with the league's injury report policy as it relates to quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of Week 11's game against the Ravens, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Chiefs activate LB Nick Bolton (wrist) off injured reserve

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist) was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing his way for a return this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. 