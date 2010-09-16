49ers to retire Rice's No. 80 during Monday's home opener

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers will retire new Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's No. 80 jersey during their home opener Monday night against the Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints.
Rice will be honored during halftime. He also will be inducted Saturday into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ersHall of Fame for his outstanding achievements and contributions to the organization.
Rice will serve as an honorary team captain before Monday's game, when he will be formally presented with his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring from hall executive director Steve Perry.
Rice holds virtually every significant receiving mark, including most career receptions (1,549), yards receiving (22,895), total touchdowns (208) and combined net yards (23,546) in his career with San Francisco, Oakland and Seattle.
