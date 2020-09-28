49ers TE Jordan Reed headed to IR, to miss 6-8 weeks with sprained MCL

Jordan Reed's return has met a familiar stop: injured reserve.

The tight end is headed to IR with a sprained MCL, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday. Reed went down with an ankle injury Sunday but returned before suffering the knee injury, which Shanahan said will sideline him for six to eight weeks.

The injury is the latest in a long line of ailments for Reed, who was enjoying a brief revival in his first two weeks, catching 11 passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns in his first three games. He'll spend the next month-plus attempting to again get healthy.

"I think he played great. I was really happy with Jordan," Shanahan said. ... "I thought he was one of the best players on the field in the second game. ... I know he's disappointed, but not discouraged. I think he was really liking where he was at."