49ers TE George Kittle ruled out for Week 2 vs. Jets

Published: Sep 18, 2020 at 04:41 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

No matter how confident his coach was earlier in the week, George Kittle will not play against the New York Jets.

Kittle (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's meeting with the Jets, according to the official injury report.

The tight end suffered a knee injury in the first half of San Francisco's Week 1 loss to Arizona. Despite not practicing all week, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday he "fully" expected Kittle to play Sunday. Friday's injury report ended those hopes.

After signing a five-year, $75 million extension Aug. 13, Kittle caught four passes for 44 yards and wasn't much of a factor in the 49ers' season opener, especially after hyperextending his knee. No injury is ever timely, but Kittle's absence will come at a bad time with San Francisco's receiving corps so ravaged the 49ers had to sign Mohamed Sanu this week.

Shanahan admitted Friday Kittle never had much of a chance of suiting up this weekend, telling reporters "if it was a normal person, we probably would have ruled him out earlier in the week." That's gamesmanship at its finest, but Shanahan will need another trick up his sleeve to replace Kittle's production Sunday.

Fortunately for San Francisco, rookie Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday and is expected to make his debut. We'll see how Shanahan implements the new kid while going without his star tight end.

Related Content

December 15, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) smiles before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
news

Eagles host former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman

The Eagles could be looking to add a former Falcon to its backfield. Philadelphia hosted free-agent running back Devonta Freeman for a visit, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday, per the transaction wire.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs on the field against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown (knee) ruled out vs. Jags 

Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced wideout A.J. Brown is ruled out against the Jaguars as he deals with a knee injury. 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
news

Chris Godwin still in concussion protocol, doubtful for Sunday

Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin is still going through the concussion protocol and is doubtful for Sunday, coach Bruce Arians told reporters.
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Seattle. The Seahawks won the game 21-20. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah suffered season-ending torn Achilles in loss to Browns

Tough loss for the Cincinnati Bengals. Tight end C.J. Uzomah suffered a torn Achilles in their loss to the Browns, coach Zac Taylor confirmed. 
Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 2
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 2

The Buffalo Bills will be without two key defensive pieces in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins., with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and Matt Milano (hamstring) ruled out by coach Sean McDermott. 
A.J. Green struggles in Bengals' loss to Browns
news

A.J. Green struggles in Bengals' loss to Browns

The end of A.J. Green's career might be coming sooner than later. The star wideout struggled big time in the Bengals' loss to the Browns on Thursday night.
Gary Kubiak: Vikings offense 'got ugly there for a few possessions' vs. Packers
news

Gary Kubiak: Vikings offense 'got ugly there for a few possessions' vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings offense got lost at sea for most of the second quarter of the season opener against Green Bay, and by the time Kirk Cousins steered the ship back on course, the game was all but over. 
Baker Mayfield: Browns offense going to 'continue to get better' 
news

Baker Mayfield: Browns offense going to 'continue to get better' 

Baker Mayfield had the Browns offense humming in Thursday's 35-30 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but the third-year quarterback feels that there's still a lot of room for improvement.
Two-headed backfield powers Browns to emphatic win on 'TNF'
news

Two-headed backfield powers Browns to emphatic win on 'TNF'

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt battered the Bengals on Thursday night and made a case for being the top running back tandem in the NFL.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow's prime time debut does not disappoint despite loss
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow's prime time debut does not disappoint despite loss

Despite coming up short in his prime time debut, Bengals QB Joe Burrow managed to make history in a stellar Thursday night performance against the Browns that gave the rest of the football world a peek at how good he might end up being.
What we learned from Browns' victory over Bengals on Thursday night
news

What we learned from Browns' victory over Bengals on Thursday night

Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham, Kareem Hunt and Baker Mayfield were all in on the fun as the Browns got their first win of the season at the expense of Joe Burrow and the rival Cincinnati Bengals. 
