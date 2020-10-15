49ers' Solomon Thomas fighting to erase stigmas around mental health

Solomon Thomas knows the importance of feeling -- feeling happy, feeling sad, feeling anything at all. He knows this because for a period in 2018, Thomas was deprived of it.

"I was numb to all feelings, numb to all emotions," said the San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle during a one-on-one interview Tuesday. "I really didn't care about anything in the day. I didn't care about waking up or going to sleep. I was just going through the motions. It's not like I wasn't working hard or trying hard, it was just like everything was just blah. It was like that for a few months."

It was during that time when his teammates, peers and the 49ers staff began to take note of these changes in the normally highly energetic, positive Thomas. Then, on one November morning, he was approached by general manager John Lynch in the team cafeteria.

"Solomon, if you need help, we have help for you," Thomas recalled Lynch saying. "That was the moment that was like, Damn, I really need help right now. I'm in a really hard spot. That was the moment when I kind of hit rock bottom."

Thomas went to Lynch the following morning and was almost immediately connected with a therapist. And through emotional, hard conversation, Thomas started to see his vulnerability as strength. He came to realize the importance of taking the same careful approach to his mental health that he did with his physical health.

Ten months before Thomas' rock-bottom moment, his older sister, Ella, died by suicide after her own strenuous experience with depression. Understandably, Thomas found himself struggling to cope with the death of his only sister and shutting down more often than not. Eventually, those around him took notice.

Since recognizing his need for help, Thomas has been unwaveringly committed to his mental health journey, finding time daily to decompress and get into a good head space. He has also supported and helped others by sharing his story and Ella's.

Thomas first addressed his family's experience publicly in September of 2018 (before he sought his own help), via an essay penned with the help of ESPN's Molly Knight. Extremely nervous about telling Ella's story, he was surprised to see an outpouring of support from friends, peers and strangers alike, and he found solace in knowing his voice was helping others.