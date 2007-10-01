49ers' Smith expected to miss 3-4 weeks with shoulder injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Alex Smith, who separated his shoulder in Sunday's 23-3 loss to Seattle, is expected to miss the next three to four weeks, the NFL Network's Adam Schefter reported.
Coach Mike Nolan said the 49ers won't set a target return date for Smith until Thursday, after the swelling has subsided in his shoulder. Nolan did say the injury won't require surgery.
Though similar injuries sometimes require two to three months of recovery, Nolan expressed hope Smith might return by Oct. 21, when the 49ers visit the New York Giants in their first game after a bye week.
Smith suffered a third degree shoulder separation after being driven hard to the ground on a sack by Seattle's 308-pound defensive tackle Rocky Bernard on San Francisco's first drive.
Nolan also announced on Monday that tight end Vernon Davis, recovering from a sprained MCL in his right knee, will not play against the Ravens, either.
