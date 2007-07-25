49ers sign RB Clayton

Published: Jul 25, 2007 at 07:53 AM

Santa Clara, CA –- The San Francisco 49ers announced today that they have signed sixth-round draft pick RB Thomas Clayton (Kansas State). Terms of the contract were not announced by the team.

Clayton (5-11, 225) played in 24 career games for Kansas State after seeing action in four contests as a true freshman at Florida State. In his three-year career for the Wildcats, he rushed 219 times for 1,030 yards with seven touchdowns.

With the signing of Clayton, the 49ers now have six of their nine draft picks signed after inking T Joe Staley (1st round), LB Jay Moore (4th round), S Dashon Goldson (4th round), DT Joe Cohen (4th round) and CB Tarell Brown (5th round).

