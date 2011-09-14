49ers sign Peelle as third tight end, waive safety Jones

Published: Sep 13, 2011 at 10:05 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers have signed Justin Peelle to a one-year deal, giving the team a third tight end.

The 49ers waived safety Colin Jones on Tuesday to clear roster space. San Francisco had selected Jones in the sixth round in this year's draft out of Texas Christian.

Peelle, in his 10th NFL season, was cut last month by the Atlanta Falcons after a three-year stint with the team.

In 137 NFL games, Peelle has 122 receptions for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had 10 catches for 96 yards in 13 games last season, when he was slowed by a groin injury. He is a native of Fresno, Calif., and starred in college at Oregon.

