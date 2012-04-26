49ers select Illinois WR A.J. Jenkins at No. 30

San Francisco is building a roster to make another run at a Super Bowl after getting oh so close in Harbaugh's first season, when he was named NFL Coach of the Year. Building a more explosive receiving corps became a focus after the Niners' receivers managed only one catch for three yards in the playoff loss to New York. They acquired Manningham from that Giants team, and took a chance that Moss will still be the dynamic wideout he once was after a year out of football.