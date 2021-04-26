49ers reveal 75th anniversary logo to be worn during draft, in season

The 49ers are celebrating their diamond anniversary in style.

The team is commemorating 75 years of existence with a logo and patch that will be featured on 2021 draft jerseys, in-season uniforms, and game balls and coins for home games. The emblem includes a block-lettered "75" with drop down shadow inside of a diamond, shaped very similar to the NFL's 75th anniversary logo from the 1994 season.

That was also the last time San Francisco won the Super Bowl, sporting shadowed numbers no less.

"The past seven and a half decades of 49ers football have provided generations of Faithful with countless unforgettable plays, players, and memories, and my family and our organization look forward to celebrating that storied history all year long through this campaign," 49ers CEO Jed York said in a statement. "Our 75th Anniversary season promises to create new memories for both the seventy thousand Faithful we look forward to welcoming back to Levi's Stadium and he millions of Faithful around the world."