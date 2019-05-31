Around the NFL

49ers RB Coleman: Kyle Shanahan 'more creative' now

Published: May 31, 2019 at 02:56 AM
Kevin Patra

Running back Tevin Coleman rejoined Kyle Shanahan, signing in San Francisco after two years away from the play caller.

Coleman, who spent 2015 and 2016 with Shanahan as his offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons, sees differences in the offense now that the play-caller is also the head coach.

"Now, he can do anything he wants," Coleman said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Bay Area. "He can put guys at multiple positions. He can put us in multiple positions to run different routes. It's pretty good.

"[He's] definitely more creative than he was in Atlanta, just with everything [he's] doing with the backs and tight ends and receivers."

Untethered from restraints in Atlanta, Shanahan has the unilateral ability to run the offense as he sees fit. Personnel differences between the Falcons in 2016 and what the 49ers currently employ could also be a reason for Shanahan's newfound creativity. It takes more scheming to make plays work when you don't have a Julio Jones tilting the field.

This year, Shanahan's squad boasts a bevy of speedsters from the backfield. Coleman joined a running back crew that already possessed Jerick McKinnon, Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert. Coleman noted that part of the coach's creative branching out is using the backs in diverse ways during OTAs.

"Kyle has advanced that and has us running more routes that receivers would do," Coleman said.

During his two seasons in San Francisco, the Niners haven't come close to replicating Shanahan's success in Atlanta. But with a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo and a diverse set of skill players, perhaps 2019 will bring out Shanahan's greatest creativity.

And if you needed further backing of Shanahan's offensive acumen, this from his former tight end Austin Hooper bolsters the legend:

