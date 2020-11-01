Around the NFL

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle exit early in loss to Seahawks

Published: Nov 01, 2020 at 06:59 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Jimmy Garoppolo reaggravated his balky ankle Sunday and perhaps reignited a quarterback controversy.

The 49ers' QB1 exited with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of a 37-27 loss to the Seahawks. Jimmy G didn't return after departing amid a 23-point deficit.

Nick Mullens did everything possible to close that gap The backup QB promptly led the Niners on three scoring drives, completing 18 of 25 for 238 yards and two touchdowns in less than a quarter of play.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters afterward he'll know better Monday what condition Garoppolo's ankle is in. San Francisco could be making a decision quickly as it hosts the Packers on Thursday. George Kittle also suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and didn't return. Shanahan said X-rays showed no break for the All-Pro tight end.

Sunday marked another shaky start for Garoppolo, who completed 11 of 16 passes for 84 yards and an interception before departing. His ankle has been bothering him since he sprained it in Week 2. The injury sidelined him for two games and clearly affected him upon his return in a Week 5 blowout loss to the Dolphins, which saw Jimmy G pulled in the second half.

He has thrown seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six starts this season.

