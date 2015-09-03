Around the NFL

49ers preview: Bowman brings hope for defense

Published: Sep 03, 2015 at 08:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Around The NFL's season preview goes to the NFC West.

Change we can believe in

Do you believe in bidding farewell to an uber-talented coach and countless core players? Neither do we. The Niners have been dismantled, putting plenty of pressure on new coach Jim Tomsula to keep the ship afloat. That won't be easy with so many big names -- Frank Gore, Patrick Willis, Chris Borland, Aldon Smith, Chris Culliver, Mike Iupati, Anthony Davis and Michael Crabtree -- out the door.

The return of linebacker NaVorro Bowman, though, brings hope. Coming off a missed season due to an ACL tear, the veteran defender has been dominant this preseason, recording a game-high nine tackles and two sacks this past weekend against the Broncos. Looming as a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Bowman will also battle Sam Bradford all season for Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Biggest Concern

For years under Jim Harbaugh, this offensive line was a fierce unit that blew open holes for Gore and kept quarterback Colin Kaepernick upright. The loss of Iupati and Davis, though, has turned this position group into a weakness for an attack already missing the requisite skill-position talent to keep pace in the West. It's too early to judge the Niners, but their once-rugged identity has been stripped away.

Tomsula's ability to navigate a difficult season also remains an unknown. Players will watch to see how their new coach handles every situation. Instead of taking over a talent-laden roster, Tomsula's cupboard is bare. It could get ugly fast if the Niners tumble out of the gate before an agitated fan base.

Training camp surprise

This one's easy: Former Rugby League star Jarryd Hayne has emerged as a preseason darling, frying defenders for runs of 53 and 34 yards and serving as a talented return man with eye-popping skills in the open field. He owns a legitimate shot to catch on with the 53-man roster. If the Niners pass on Hayne, another team will pounce on this exciting prospect.

What we'll be saying in February

Someone had to finish last in the West. It was clear from the start that San Francisco was destined for the role.

Predicted finish: No. 4 in NFC West, No. 13 in the NFC, No. 25 overall in Around The NFL's Power Poll

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Seahawks' win over Eagles on Monday night

Seahawks QB Drew Lock connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 29-yard game-winning touchdown with 28 seconds to go as the Seahawks snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) expected to miss Week 16, potentially more time

Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a separated shoulder and potentially more time thereafter, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. 
news

Week 15 Monday inactives: Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for Monday Night Football:  Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks
news

QB Drew Lock starting for Seahawks vs. Eagles despite Geno Smith (groin) being active

Geno Smith is active on Monday night, but Drew Lock will get the start for the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Jets' Robert Saleh on job security: 'Two types of coaches. Those who have been fired and those who are about to get fired.'

Although New York was eliminated from playoff contention in the wake of its worst loss of the season, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is still more concerned with winning his upcoming games than his job security.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (illness) to play Monday night vs. Seahawks

Jalen Hurts is expected to play in the Philadelphia Eagles' Monday night game against the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Sean Payton downplays interaction with Russell Wilson during Lions game: We have a 'great relationship'

Broncos head coach Sean Payton on Monday downplayed his much-discussed sideline interaction with Russell Wilson during their loss to the Lions on Saturday.
news

NFL suspends Steelers S Damontae Kazee for remainder of season following hit on Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

The NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee on Monday for the remainder of the season and any potential postseason games following a hit in Saturday's loss to Indianapolis that knocked out Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr.
news

Steelers plan to start QB Mason Rudolph if Kenny Pickett can't play Saturday vs. Bengals

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that they plan to start QB Mason Rudolph on Saturday vs. the Bengals. Kenny Pickett, however, has not yet been ruled out.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield becomes first opposing QB to post perfect passer rating at Lambeau Field

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield on Sunday produced the first perfect passer rating of his career and the first 158.3 passer rating allowed by Green Bay since 1980 -- first at home -- per NFL Research.
news

Derrick Henry considers future outside of Tennessee after Titans eliminated from postseason

Three-time Pro Bowl RB Derrick Henry allowed himself a moment to ponder a future outside of Tennessee after the Titans were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday. 