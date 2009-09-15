49ers play second straight NFC West foe, Seattle

Last meeting
Seneca Wallace threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Seahawks past the 49ers, 34-13, in Mike Singletary's debut as San Francisco's coach in Week 8 of last season.

Streaks
Seattle has won nine of the past 12 matchups to take an 11-9 overall series lead over San Francisco.

Last week
The Seahawks were sensational defensively in a 28-0 shutout win over the Rams. ... San Francisco rallied past host Arizona, 20-16, to get a divisional win.

Keep your eye on ...
John Carlson's emergence: The second-year tight end out of Notre Dame has become a force for the Seahawks. He led the team with six catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns last week. He may not find it as easy to put up similar numbers vs. the 49ers and their stellar linebacking crew, however.

Shaun Hill's moxie: San Francisco's starting quarterback does not possess immense physical skills or highlight-reel ability, but he wins (8-3 career record as a starter). Perhaps his greatest attribute is his competitiveness and that is exactly why Singletary, known for his fire and passion, picked him to lead the team.

Nate Clements' ball-hawking skills:Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck has thrown 12 interceptions in his last eight games and often takes chances with the ball. After coming down with a pick last week, Clements will have confidence and should Hasselbeck give him a chance, the former Pro Bowl corner has the hands to add to his season total.

Did you know?
Seahawks RB Edgerrin James is the league's active leader in rushing yards with 12,151. ... Seattle DE Patrick Kerney has a sack in each of his last four games against the 49ers. ... The last three times Vernon Davis has caught a touchdown in San Francisco, the 49ers have won.

