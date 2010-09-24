49ers LB Spikes listed as questionable against Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Takeo Spikes was held out of practice again on Friday, and is listed as questionable ahead of the Niners' Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Coach Mike Singletary has a policy that players must practice the week before the game in order to see action on Sunday, but The Sacramento Beereported on Friday that Spikes could be the exception to the rule.
The veteran linebacker hasn't practiced this week after suffering a bruised knee in Monday night's loss to the New Orleans Saints, but Spikes will test the knee before Sunday's game in Kansas City. He will play in the game if he feels capable.
In other 49ers injury news, rb Anthony Dixon (back) returned to practice and is listed as probable. wr Ted Ginn (knee) and cb Will James (ankle) are listed as doubtful. C Eric Heitmann (leg) is out.