Niners RB Jerick McKinnon scores in first game played in nearly 1,000 days

It was a great sight after the running back missed each of his first two seasons in San Francisco due to knee injuries. In his first game back, he carried three times for 24 yards (8.0 YPC) with a long of 16, and caught three passes for 20 yards and the score. The TD was McKinnon's first score since Dec. 3, 2017, and his first in a Niners' uniform.

The 28-year-old told NFL Network's Jim Trotter last week that he anticipated his return would be emotional and "I ain't going to lie, I'll probably cry."