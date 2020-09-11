49ers' Jerick McKinnon expects emotions to run high in Week 1

The 49ers were coming off a season in which none of their running backs gained more than 350 receiving yards. Combined, they totaled just two touchdowns through the air. Shanahan anticipated a sharp upturn with McKinnon, but things went wrong from almost the start of training camp. First, he strained a calf and missed the final three games of the preseason, then tore his right ACL in practice eight days before the opener.

"I was kind of like, OK, it's one of those things that happens. Work hard like we always do and you'll get back," McKinnon recalled.

Except he didn't return right away. The knee never felt right as he rehabbed during the 2019 offseason, and the situation failed to improve during training camp. Finally it was determined that he would need another surgery -- and would miss another season.

"To find out there would be another surgery that was going to cost me another whole year, it was just like getting hit in the face and knocked down like a boxer," he said. "It's hard to describe the feeling the second time around when I was told I would miss the season. There was never any doubt [I'd get back]; it was more about figuring it out. The dark times were more about what's to come next and how is this going to play out?"

He leaned on family members as well as players who had faced similar injuries. He spoke to retired running back Garrison Hearst, he gleaned insight from former league MVP Adrian Peterson, now of the Detroit Lions, and he communicated with former Falcons receiver Brian Finneran, first via social media, then text messages.

"I told him, if he loves playing, to grind it out. That there will be dark days ahead, but if he's got people around him that he can count on and love him, he will be just fine -- that he has youth on his side," Finneran said. "I'm pretty sure I also told him, if a tall, slow wide receiver can pull it off, then an athlete like him will be just fine."

It was roughly four to five months into his second rehab when McKinnon began to trust. He was doing linear movements with his physical therapist in Pensacola, Florida, and felt no discomfort. At that point, he turned to his aide and smiled.

"Yeah," he said. "I'm back now."

There was incremental, and sometimes sudden, progress from there. The better he felt, the more he pushed himself and the more he wanted in his workouts. Trainer Rischad Whitfield has worked with McKinnon the last four years, including two months this offseason.

"When he's locked in, he's locked in," said Whitfield. "It's hard to stop him. He's going to outwork anybody. A healthy Jet McKinnon is a scary Jet McKinnon."

McKinnon is also motivated. As if he needed another log on his competitive fire, he and Whitfield consistently remind each other about a comment that came out of San Francisco in the offseason. Perhaps it was from a fan or a media member -- neither remembers the particular details -- but the gist of it was that McKinnon might be on the back end of the running back rotation.

"Me and him always talk about that -- 'Backend McKinnon,' " Whitfield said. "That ain't how we coming. Backend McKinnon, we keep that in the back of our mind that we've got to put pressure on everybody who wants it this year. It doesn't matter who's back there at running back, they've got to see him and teams really got to feel him this year."

The 49ers have a deep and talented backfield: Raheem Mostert ran for 772 yards and eight touchdowns, averaged 5.6 yards per carry and burned the Packers for 220 yards and four TDs in the NFC Championship Game last season. Tevin Coleman ran for 544 yards and six scores and had a 105-yard, two-TD game in the playoff opener against the Vikings. Jeff Wilson Jr. ran for 105 yards and four touchdowns on just 27 carries.

But none of them is the receiving threat that McKinnon is. The likelihood is that the Niners will start out using him in passing situations on third downs, but they're confident he can take snaps on earlier downs if necessary. McKinnon is not greedy, but he is eager to show what he can do.