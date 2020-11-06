Around the NFL

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: 'We could've done better' vs. Packers

Published: Nov 06, 2020 at 02:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Kyle Shanahan's San Francisco 49ers are in the midst of a season in which they're encountering incredibly unfortunate amounts of injuries, but he's not pointing to the two reserve lists -- injured and COVID-19 -- with fingers of blame.

Following the 49ers' 34-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Shanahan said despite the roster voids caused by injuries and the ongoing pandemic, his team still simply did not play as well as it should have.

"We knew it was going to be a challenge," Shanahan said. "We knew at the start of the week it was going to be a challenge, and then losing those three guys (Wednesday) was obviously a bigger challenge. I still thought we could have a game and still thought we could play better than we did tonight. Being down like that and not being at our best and going against a good team like that, that's usually what happens, but I know we could've done better."

Quarterback ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ played admirably in relief duty in Week 8, but didn't come close to reaching that same level of production Thursday night, completing 22 of 35 passes for 291 yards, one touchdown (in garbage time) and one interception. Despite his struggles, Shanahan said Friday the starting job is "firmly" in the hands of Mullens, refusing to bounce back and forth between Mullens and veteran ﻿C.J. Beathard﻿.

In a bit of potential good news, Shanahan also said none of the doctors with whom the 49ers have communicated regarding ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ have recommended surgery on his high-ankle sprain. Garoppolo will undergo another evaluation in 4-6 weeks, per the Sacramento Bee's Chris Biderman.

In the meantime, the 49ers will sign veteran signal-caller Josh Johnson to the practice squad for roster security, Shanahan said.

Shanahan's team was without receiver ﻿Kendrick Bourne﻿, who tested positive for COVID-19 during the week and ended up on the reserve/COVID-19 list, bringing tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿ and receivers ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ and ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ with him as a result of contact tracing. Bourne was removed from the list Friday following his second negative test in as many days, allowing Williams, Samuel and Aiyuk to return with him.

Shanahan said Samuel and running back ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ "have a chance" to return for San Francisco's Week 10 meeting with New Orleans, per team reporter Keiana Martin.

The path doesn't get any easier for Shanahan's 49ers, who face the Saints in the aforementioned Week 10 meeting. At 4-5, they'll hope to get back key players lost for Week 9 and attempt to keep their damaged ship afloat as we move deeper into November.

Related Content

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas questionable vs. Buccaneers; Brees, Kamara off injury report

Will Michael Thomas make his long-awaited return Sunday to the playing field? As of Friday, it remains a question. The All-Pro WR is listed as questionable for the Saints' Week 9 matchup with the Buccaneers. QB ﻿Drew Brees and RB ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ have been removed from the injury report.
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

The Carolina Panthers expect to activate running back Christian McCaffrey either today or Saturday, coach Matt Rhule said. Here are other injuries and roster moves we're tracking on Friday.
news

Steelers fined $250K, Mike Tomlin fined $100K for lack of face coverings vs. Ravens

The Steelers were fined $250,000 and coach Mike Tomlin was fined $100,000 for failure to follow NFL-NFLPA protocols, Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Lions DE Everson Griffen out to make Zimmer, Vikings 'put some respect on my name'

﻿Everson Griffen﻿ is back in the NFC North and he's out to prove a point. The Detroit Lions pass rusher didn't appreciate being characterized by his former coach, the Vikings' Mike Zimmer, as merely a good player.
news

Falcons, Dolphins enter intensive COVID-19 protocol following positive tests

The Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins are in intensive COVID-19 protocol following a positive test from one of their staff members.
news

Packers WR Davante Adams on incredible rate of production: 'It's what I expect to do'

Davante Adams, understandably, is feeling pretty good about himself right now. When asked if he thinks he's the best receiver in the NFL, Adams was honest Thursday night after Green Bay's win.
news

Depleted 49ers fall to Packers after challenging short week of prep

Every team embraces a "next-man-up" mentality at one point or another. In the case of the San Francisco 49ers, this has been the approach essentially since the season began.
news

What we learned from Packers' win over 49ers on Thursday night

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers overwhelmed a depleted San Francisco 49ers squad on Thursday night en route to a 34-17 victory. 
news

Raiders, Jon Gruden fined, lose draft pick for COVID-19 violations

The NFL is fining the Las Vegas Raiders $500,000 and coach Jon Gruden $150,000 in addition to stripping the franchise of a sixth-round draft pick for COVID-19 protocol violations related to Trent Brown's positive coronavirus test in late October. 
news

Week 9 Thursday inactives: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

The official inactives for the Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones active for 'TNF' vs. 49ers

Packers running back Aaron Jones (calf) is officially active for Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL