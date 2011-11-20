49ers' Goldson ejected for punching Cardinals WR Doucet

Published: Nov 20, 2011 at 10:10 AM

SAN FRANCISCO -- Safety Dashon Goldson was ejected from the 49ers' game against Arizona after getting into a fight and punching Cardinals wide receiver Early Doucet in the fourth quarter Sunday.

Goldson was on the ground after the 49ers sacked Cardinals backup quarterback Richard Bartel when cameras caught Doucet hitting him in the helmet. Goldson jumped to his feet angrily and went after Doucet, throwing a left-right combination to Doucet's shoulder pads and facemask. Goldson continued to throw punches and Doucet fought back before players from both teams separated the two.

Goldson was flagged for a personal foul and ejected. The penalty gave Arizona an automatic first down and the Cardinals went on to score a touchdown when Bartel threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Larry Fitzgerald.

