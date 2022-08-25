49ers GM John Lynch: WR Brandon Aiyuk has 'made a giant leap' heading into Year 3

Around the NFL

While the offseason in San Francisco focused on 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, it's been fellow wideout Brandon Aiyuk who has turned heads during camp practices.

The third-year pro generated 748 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie and netted 826 yards and five scores in 2021. The expectations in San Francisco suggest he could blast past those numbers in 2022.

Speaking on KNBR earlier this week, general manager John Lynch glowed about Aiyuk's potential for a breakout campaign.

"I don't know if anyone's worked harder this offseason," Lynch said via NBC Sports Bay Area. "You talk about a kid who has made a giant leap and some guys you hope that this is his year.

"I know it's going to be Brandon's year because of the work he's put in and because, you know, when a guy is just doing it every day, that translates to the field, and it translates to game time."

After Aiyuk appeared to be in coach Kyle Shanahan's doghouse much of last season, the 24-year-old has generated rave reviews from nearly every reporter at Niners camp.

Lynch credits Aiyuk's improvement this offseason to the chemistry built with quarterback Trey Lance this offseason.

"Really excited for him," Lynch said. "And he's earned that with the way he's worked, and he's also smart. He hung out with his quarterback all offseason. So their chemistry is incredible right now, and it's going to be fun to watch that come into fruition as we start this season."

While the Niners have major questions about the offensive line, there are no such concerns about the weapons around Lance. If Aiyuk takes a big step forward in Year 3, his combo with Samuel will provide the young quarterback with big-time playmakers who can win before and after the catch.

