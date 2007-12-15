49ers' coaching tree looks to grow again

By now, everyone knows the Patriots possess the 49ers first-round pick this April, which is shaping up as a top five pick. Trading away its 2008 first round pick was a costly move for San Francisco. However, if there is some solace in the deal, the 49ers did land a starting offensive tackle Joe Staley, who has started each game at right tackle this season. Staley is expected to be shifted to left tackle next season, meaning he will be in charge of protecting the quarterback's blindside, very likely for years to come. Quality left tackles are difficult to come by in the NFL. The 49ers believe they have found one. If so, it takes a bit of the sting away from not having next year's first-round pick. But it's still going to hurt on draft day 2008, that's for sure.