49ers coach Kyle Shanahan won't alter coin-toss strategy vs. Packers, QB Jordan Love

In the wild-card round, the Green Bay Packers won the toss, decided to receive the ball, and drove it down the field for a touchdown, setting the tone for their demolition of the Dallas Cowboys
Given the Packers' unusual move to take the kick when most teams defer, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked Thursday if he would adjust his approach to the coin toss for Saturday's tilt to try to keep the ball out of Jordan Love's hands to start the game.
Shanahan responded matter-of-factly: "Nope."
"I think he can have rhythm in the beginning of the third quarter, too," Shanahan added, via the team's transcript. "I think he had some good rhythm on the second drive, also. I don't think it's because he started with the ball personally, but that's just everyone's preference. It's always good to get up to a big lead. It's also good to score at the end of the second quarter and get the ball first, just like Dallas did, which would've got them right back into it if they did score in the opening third and Green Bay didn't answer. If I felt our team was struggling in something that would change your mind. I usually think that's just coincidence. When you play good football, usually you score. When things don't happen, you don't."
Shanahan noted that the last time he took the ball after winning a coin toss was "probably preseason." He won't change that routine in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
For Shanahan, the advantage of getting a potential two-for-one at the end of the half and start of the third quarter is greater than trying to keep the ball away from an opponent for one drive to start the game.
"Yeah, just to kind of lap them. That's the advantage," he said. "If not, I think it usually plays out even. But you've got a chance to get an extra possession. I didn't used to know this or think it, but just listening to people for the last 15 years. I didn't think about it all growing up or when I first got into the league, but watching it all now and really studying it since I was in Atlanta, I just feel pretty strong about it."
Shanahan will trust his defense to try to slow Love, who's been on a heater recently, regardless of whether that's on the game's first possession or the second.