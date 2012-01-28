49ers' Aldon Smith held on bond after arrest on DUI charge

Published: Jan 28, 2012 at 09:15 AM

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith has been charged with driving under the influence in Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade County jail records show Smith was booked Saturday morning and held on $1,000 bond. Jail records did not show whether Smith was represented by an attorney.

A Miami-Dade County Corrections spokeswoman said Smith was arrested by Miami Beach police. A police spokesman said he had no information immediately available about the arrest.

The 49ers issued a statement on Saturday afternoon.

"The 49ers are aware of the recent matter involving Aldon Smith," it read. "We take these issues very seriously, but will reserve further comment at this time, as this is an ongoing legal matter. The 49ers will continue to gather the facts and monitor the developments closely."

Smith was selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He recorded 14 sacks during his first season, a franchise record for a rookie linebacker. He also ranked first in the NFL in sacks among rookies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

