3 Broncos suspended for violating NFL drug policy

"We proved - conclusively - at the NFL hearing on this matter that the NFL and its specimen collector wholly failed in their duties to safeguard and process my specimen properly," Williams said. "In fact, the specimen collector was fired by the NFL after compromising my specimen as well as others.' The hearing officer, an NFL executive, ignored the NFL's own policy, engaged in inappropriate communications with top NFL officials about this matter without my knowledge or approval, corrupted the system, ignored that my specimen had been compromised, and now has subjected me to humiliation as well as suspension."