25-plus Phoenix-area charities receive $2M from NFL Legacy Grant

The event also recognized the Arizona Interscholastic Association's (AIA) support of USA Football's Heads Up Football program. The AIA's support of Heads Up Football is part of Arizona's comprehensive approach to student-athlete health. Following the press conference, high school athletic directors and football coaches from around the state attended an education session on the Heads Up Football program. Heads Up Football, which includes a focus on education and certification, equipment fitting, concussion recognition and awareness, heat and hydration, and Heads Up Tackling, was launched in 2012 by USA Football with the NFL's support. As part of today's event, ESPN also announced their support of Heads Up Football by donating $30,000 towards the initiative to help Arizona-based high school coaches become Heads Up Football certified in 2015.