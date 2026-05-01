240 high schools have players selected in 2026 NFL Draft

With the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, this year's class of drafted rookies will soon begin life in the NFL. A total of 240 high schools contributed to the 257 players selected in the seven rounds of the April 23-25 Draft.

"The Draft reflects the full journey of the game, from high school to college to the National Football League, and the values that define it: resilience, teamwork, character, leadership, and a commitment to academics," said Troy Vincent, Sr., NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "It also speaks to the impact of high school coaches, who help shape and guide these young men at a critical stage. Each opportunity that is presented to these athletes allows them to pursue and see their dream realized."

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) led the way with four players selected followed by Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), which had three players drafted. Eight high schools – Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.), Clearwater Academy International (Fla.), Marist (Chicago, Ill.), McClymonds (Oakland, Calif.), Pickerington Central (Ohio), St. Xavier (Cincinnati, Ohio), Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) and Westlake (Austin, Texas) – each had two players selected.

Thirty-nine states each had at least one player drafted. Texas led all states with 33 players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, followed by Florida (26 players), Georgia (22), California (19) and Ohio (11).

Over the past nine NFL Drafts (2018-26), high schools from Florida (268 players) and Texas (266) have had the most players selected. Florida led all states with five first-round selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, including Fernando Mendoza (No. 1 overall) and Carnell Tate (No. 4).

For the third time since 1970, a high school had multiple top-10 selections in the same NFL Draft: IMG Academy in 2026 (Mauigoa and Tate) and 2024 (Latham and McCarthy), and Servite in 2025 (Mason Graham and Tetairoa McMillan).

For the 20th time in the past 21 seasons, at least one player who attended high school outside of the United States was selected in the NFL Draft as the Philadelphia Eagles selected DT Uar Bernard (from Nigeria and the International Pathway Program) in the 7th round.