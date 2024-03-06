 Skip to main content
Advertising

2024 NFL Scouting Combine reaches over 5M viewers on NFL Network

Published: Mar 06, 2024 at 03:57 PM

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Coverage of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine presented by NOBULL on NFL Network reached a total unduplicated audience of over five million viewers across the four-day event.

On NFL Network and NFL+, combine coverage averaged 251,000 viewers (TV plus digital), ranking as the most-watched combine on NFL Network alone since 2018 and up 12% versus last year.

Saturday's coverage of the quarterback, wide receiver and running back on-field drills averaged 399,000 viewers (TV plus digital) – ranking as NFL Network's most-watched combine Day 3 on record.

Additional Combine viewership highlights include:

  • Thursday's coverage of the defensive linemen and linebacker on-field drills averaged 185,000 viewers (TV plus digital) – up 23% versus last year.
  • Friday's coverage of the defensive back and tight end on-field drills averaged 175K viewers (TV plus digital) – up 7% versus last year.

NFL Network's coverage of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine featured host Rich Eisen and lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah in the broadcast booth, joined by Chris Rose, Charles Davis, Peter Schrager, Ian Rapoport, Stacey Dales and Jamie Erdahl.

NFL Network provides live coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft April 25-27 from Detroit.

Related Content

news

Joe Flacco admits he'd love to return to Browns, but still wants 'chance to play' in 2024

Joe Flacco, 39, is coming off a Comeback Player of the Year campaign with Cleveland. Could he return to the Browns in free agency this offseason?
news

Former All-Pros Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer lead Bills' cap-cutting roster moves

The Buffalo Bills are releasing veteran safety Jordan Poyer in an effort to get under the salary cap ahead of free agency, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

In between the NFL Scouting Combine and the 2024 NFL Draft, coaches and scouts turn their attention to pro day workouts. Here's a running list of the confirmed college pro days thus far.
news

2024 NFL free agency: Notable players who could be underpriced/overpriced on the open market

With the start of free agency just around the corner, Kevin Patra spotlights players who could be overpriced/underpriced on the open market. On which side does former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield fall?