2024 NFL Scouting Combine reaches over 5M viewers on NFL Network

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Coverage of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine presented by NOBULL on NFL Network reached a total unduplicated audience of over five million viewers across the four-day event.
On NFL Network and NFL+, combine coverage averaged 251,000 viewers (TV plus digital), ranking as the most-watched combine on NFL Network alone since 2018 and up 12% versus last year.
Saturday's coverage of the quarterback, wide receiver and running back on-field drills averaged 399,000 viewers (TV plus digital) – ranking as NFL Network's most-watched combine Day 3 on record.
Additional Combine viewership highlights include:
- Thursday's coverage of the defensive linemen and linebacker on-field drills averaged 185,000 viewers (TV plus digital) – up 23% versus last year.
- Friday's coverage of the defensive back and tight end on-field drills averaged 175K viewers (TV plus digital) – up 7% versus last year.
NFL Network's coverage of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine featured host Rich Eisen and lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah in the broadcast booth, joined by Chris Rose, Charles Davis, Peter Schrager, Ian Rapoport, Stacey Dales and Jamie Erdahl.
NFL Network provides live coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft April 25-27 from Detroit.