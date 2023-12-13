2023 NFL season, Week 15: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Raiders on Prime Video

1. Stick shift: Can Chargers' offense do anything with Herbert out? Easton Stick earned his first NFL start for this game after replacing an injured Herbert late in the second quarter on Sunday, which was the 28-year-old Stick's first extended regular-season action (and second overall appearance) of his career. The 2019 fifth-rounder has stuck around for five years but rarely has seen the field except for the preseason. Stick played his college ball at North Dakota State, where he did a lot of winning in college, including in his final game with the Bison in 2019, going 49-3 in four seasons there. He's an athletic QB who once briefly was auditioned by the Chargers in 2020 as a Taysom Hill-like weapon before that plan fizzled while Herbert shined as a rookie. Stick struggled early in his relief appearance last week before finding some rhythm in a 13-of-24 passing performance with 179 yards. The highlight was a 57-yard bomb to rookie Quentin Johnston, but Stick was sacked twice for minus-31 yards and fumbled twice, losing one. Stick is set for free agency this spring, so it's a massive opportunity for him. This might also be a spot where seventh-rounder Max Duggan, who was elevated from the practice squad to the QB2 role on the active roster this week, could possibly be showcased with a package of plays as a dual-threat talent. The Chargers badly need a spark offensively, as they've scored a combined 17 points the past three games against the Ravens, Patriots and Broncos.