2023 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Ravens-Titans in London

In the NFL's Week 6 edition of the 2023 International Series, we will see a faceoff between two AFC foes looking to rebound from disappointing losses last week.

The Tennessee Titans (2-3) will act as host for the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) when the teams play in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sunday morning for the final London game of the year.

With their Week 5 loss to the Steelers, the Ravens have now relinquished their spot at the top of the AFC North to Pittsburgh, which leads on tiebreakers after its comeback win. Baltimore will try to keep pace with a win in England this weekend.

As for the Titans, they have flip-flopped back and forth this season, at times showing promise (see their 27-3 win over the Bengals), but at other points have been unable to pull out a win (see last week's defeat by the Colts). Thus far, they have oscillated between wins and losses and will hope to rise back up to .500 with a win Sunday.

Both teams have played just once before internationally, each suffering a loss at London's Wembley Stadium (Ravens in 2017, Titans in 2018).

In an increasingly tough conference with parity across the board, every game matters more than ever, and these two teams with playoff ambitions will try to add to their win totals Sunday in London.