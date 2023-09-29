2023 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Falcons-Jaguars in London

The NFL returns to London for a 16th year on Sunday, kicking off the 2023 International Series with a showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The contest, which marks the 25th NFL game to take place at Wembley Stadium, is the lone one scheduled for the city's iconic venue this season.

With London their unofficial home away from home, the Jaguars will be hoping to leave their troubles back in the states during a two-week trip abroad. Jacksonville has failed thus far to live up to preseason expectations after two straight losses. It'll need to get back to .500 -- both on the season and in London (currently 4-5 all time) -- to start rewriting the early narrative of its season.

The Falcons are likewise on a mission to rediscover the win column in their third-ever trip overseas, having dropped to 2-1 last week. They do, however, boast a four-game win streak over the Jags dating back to 2007. If they push that to five straight before the rest of their division kicks off, they're guaranteed to keep pace with the winner of the Buccaneers-Saints game for first in the NFC South.

The quarter mark of the season is quickly approaching, and both of these teams have statements still to make.