2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Seahawks-Giants on Monday night





Week 4 of the 2023 season concludes when the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants square off in prime time on "Monday Night Football."





The Seahawks, coming off a comfortable win over the Panthers, are looking keep pace with their undefeated NFC West rival San Francisco. Geno Smith and the Seahawks have the potential to disrupt a struggling Giants defense that has allowed at least 28 points per game so far. Monday, also marks a return for Seattle to the site of their Super Bowl XLVIII win. The Seahawks are 5-0 at MetLife, including the playoffs, according to NFL Research.





The Giants were humbled in an 18-point loss to the 49ers just last week in prime time. Big Blue will look to right the ship at home, but Daniel Jones and the rest of the offense could potentially be without star running back Saquon Barkley for a second consecutive game. Barkley is doubtful to play after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2. Without Barkley, will the Giants offense struggle again?





Here are four things to watch for when the Seahawks visit the Giants on Monday night:



